Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.