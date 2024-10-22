Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $60.05 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $60,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $968.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,041.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.