Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,219.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,144.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,079.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

