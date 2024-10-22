8,480 Shares in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Union Bankshares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Union Bankshares by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.76. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

