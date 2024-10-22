Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 178 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,135 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.