The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,014,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,445,000 after purchasing an additional 596,589 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.