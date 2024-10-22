The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $299.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

