Community Financial Services Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,743,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,685,000 after buying an additional 241,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Shares of ANET opened at $406.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,437,796.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

