Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.66 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.