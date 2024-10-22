Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

