Critical Survey: Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) vs. ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Allied Resources -342.93% -14.97% -12.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Allied Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Allied Resources $130,000.00 8.57 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Allied Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Allied Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

