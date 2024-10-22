Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Shares Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Mama’s Creations worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 185.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 513,824 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 123.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 140,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 312.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $287.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.03. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Insider Transactions at Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mama’s Creations news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of Mama’s Creations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $488,963.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,989.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAMA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

