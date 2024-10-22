Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.