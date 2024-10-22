Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of XPEL worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,021,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 46.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,036,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley upgraded XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

