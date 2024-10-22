Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.