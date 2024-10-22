SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after acquiring an additional 690,638 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

