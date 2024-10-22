Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.