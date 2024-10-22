Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 420,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 350,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

RYLD opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

