Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 633 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $189.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average is $177.34.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

