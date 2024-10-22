Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$272.90 million, a P/E ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.48 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.0949153 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00. In other Avino Silver & Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,670. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

