OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,605 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $42,775,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

