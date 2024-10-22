J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
