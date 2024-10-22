J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

