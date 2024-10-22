J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2024

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.