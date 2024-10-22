The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $51,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.