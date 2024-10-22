McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $97,510,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 134.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $63,774,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $508.32 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.96. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

