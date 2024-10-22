Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,040 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $62,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

