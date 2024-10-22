Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day moving average is $204.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $641.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

