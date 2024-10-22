Raymond James & Associates Has $63.78 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of PPL worth $63,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

PPL Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.