Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 338 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 512,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,815,000 after buying an additional 115,701 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 139,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $215,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

