Financial Symmetry Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Symmetry Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $567.53 and a 200 day moving average of $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

