Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 6,666 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 34.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $567.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.