Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $76,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.