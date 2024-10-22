Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 1,115 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.