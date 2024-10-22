Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,040,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $567.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.90. The company has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

