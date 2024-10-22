Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 777 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

