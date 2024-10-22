1,563 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.50 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $222.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

