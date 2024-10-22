Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.85 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $391.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.