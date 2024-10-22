Eaton Cambridge Inc. Sells 13 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.3% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.1% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $906.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $921.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $859.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

