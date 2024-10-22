Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.15.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

