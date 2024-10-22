nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $505.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.91 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.12.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.