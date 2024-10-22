nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Synopsys stock opened at $505.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.91 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.12.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
