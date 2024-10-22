B. Riley Issues Optimistic Forecast for Reddit Earnings

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Reddit in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reddit’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reddit’s FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $79,000.

In related news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,933.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,933.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $2,542,384.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,542,457 shares in the company, valued at $117,643,195.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,327 shares of company stock worth $23,115,824.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

