Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $236.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

