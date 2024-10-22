Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GSHD opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 155.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $100.15.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,003,189.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,923.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

