Darling Ingredients (DAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DAR shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

