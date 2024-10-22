Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.93%.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SCKT opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.