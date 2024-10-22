Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3,085.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.