Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

