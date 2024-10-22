Alkermes (ALKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Alkermes has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.