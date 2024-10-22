Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

