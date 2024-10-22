Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 10,678 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 121.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.