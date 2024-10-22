Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 261,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,825,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
