Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 261,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,825,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

V stock opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.45 and its 200-day moving average is $272.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.